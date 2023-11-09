Del Taco Is Getting Into The Ramen Game

One new Del Taco menu item is about to make history. The beloved Mexican quick-service restaurant has introduced some new and exciting menu items, but one in particular is the first of its kind. The chain is about to offer something that no other restaurant like it currently has available: ramen. Shredded Beef Birria Ramen is one of three new beef birria dishes hitting the restaurant's menu. The ramen will debut alongside its new Shredded Beef Birria Quesadilla with consomé dip and Shredded Beef Birria Tacos with consomé dip.

Ramen is one of the most popular Asian foods in the United States, so it's only reasonable that it will be served at one of the country's most popular fast food chains. Del Taco's Chief Marketing Officer, Tim Hackbardt, said in a press release, "As part of our Del Taco Better Mex brand promise, we wanted to serve this unique Mexican street food experience to our guests with truly authentic flavors in our new Shredded Beef Birria and consomé."

Beef birria has been one of the biggest taco trends of the past few years, so it's understandable why the chain wants to expand its options. The Shredded Beef Birria Ramen offers an exciting and innovative way for those who love this slow-cooked meat dish to try it in a new form.