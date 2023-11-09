Del Taco Is Getting Into The Ramen Game
One new Del Taco menu item is about to make history. The beloved Mexican quick-service restaurant has introduced some new and exciting menu items, but one in particular is the first of its kind. The chain is about to offer something that no other restaurant like it currently has available: ramen. Shredded Beef Birria Ramen is one of three new beef birria dishes hitting the restaurant's menu. The ramen will debut alongside its new Shredded Beef Birria Quesadilla with consomé dip and Shredded Beef Birria Tacos with consomé dip.
Ramen is one of the most popular Asian foods in the United States, so it's only reasonable that it will be served at one of the country's most popular fast food chains. Del Taco's Chief Marketing Officer, Tim Hackbardt, said in a press release, "As part of our Del Taco Better Mex brand promise, we wanted to serve this unique Mexican street food experience to our guests with truly authentic flavors in our new Shredded Beef Birria and consomé."
Beef birria has been one of the biggest taco trends of the past few years, so it's understandable why the chain wants to expand its options. The Shredded Beef Birria Ramen offers an exciting and innovative way for those who love this slow-cooked meat dish to try it in a new form.
What to expect from Del Taco's new birria ramen
Birria is a type of stew made of braised meat and spices. While it's most typically enjoyed in tacos, its liquid-like consistency could make it a perfect fit for a unique ramen dish. Del Taco's Shredded Beef Birria Ramen seems poised to offer the best of both worlds when combining the two; ramen offers a similarly comforting eating experience to what birria lovers enjoy.
Furthermore, the release of this item will make QSR history. Tim Hackbardt added, "With this introduction, we will not only be the first major quick-service restaurant chain to offer ramen, overnight we will become the largest restaurant chain in the country to serve ramen."
The ramen, which will cost $5.79, includes beef broth consomé and shredded beef birria with ramen noodles, cilantro, diced onions, and lime. While time will tell whether ramen stays on Del Taco's menu, it's possible this history-making dish could add a new offering to the list of beloved food fusion mash-ups.