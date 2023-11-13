Is Costco Open On Christmas Day 2023?

Every year as the holidays draw closer, procrastinators and anxious adults everywhere begin making mental lists of the items they still need to purchase. Maybe you wanted to stock up on one of Costco's most underrated drinks, Bundaberg Spiced Ginger Beer, to combat guests' after-dinner stomach issues. Or perhaps you've decided to buy desserts instead of baking, and you want to snag one or two of the chain's popular seasonal pumpkin cheesecakes before they sell out. Whatever the reason, don't wait until the last minute because Costco's doors will be locked on Christmas Day.

According to the warehouse giant's website, there are seven days out of the year when the store is closed: New Year's Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day. The good news for Costco customers is that stores will open at 8:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve, which is one (or, in some cases, one-and-a-half) hours earlier than the store normally opens. The bad news is that most stores will also close at 5:00 p.m. this day, so you'd better get to your local warehouse early if you don't want to fight with other Costco members over the last pickings.