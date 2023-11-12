Streusel Kuchen: Germany's Take On Coffee Cake
Cake and coffee go together like peanut butter and jelly, and few countries respect this combo more than Germany. To accompany a hot cup of coffee or tea, Germans often enjoy a slice of streuselkuchen, or streusel cake. The cake base of a streuselkuchen is typically a simple, moist, and mildly sweet yeast-risen sponge cake. The base uses common ingredients like flour, sugar, butter, and eggs, while streusel refers to the sweet, buttery crumb coating that elevates this coffee cake to the next level. The use of yeast as opposed to baking powder gives the cake just a bit of tang, which goes nicely with the more subtle flavors of vanilla and cinnamon, which is occasionally added as well.
The combination makes for a warming but light cake that's perfect for teatime. It's a comforting and satisfying dessert that's easy to make and even easier to enjoy. Whether you're savoring a piece while ordering a coffee in Germany or making it at home, Streuselkuchen is a great snack cake to have in your repertoire.
Streuselkuchen vs American coffee cake
American coffee cake and German streuselkuchen are very similar in flavor profile as well as composition. They both typically have a moist cake base and a streusel or crumb top layer. However, the streuselkuchen is a much more specific type of cake, while American coffee cake simply refers to a broad category of light snack and brunch cakes that are served with coffee. But here are some of the major differences.
Streuselkuchen, with its German heritage, tends to have a simpler, more traditional flavor profile. The cake base is usually a lightly sweet, buttery sponge cake, and the streusel topping may have a hint of cinnamon. On the other hand, American coffee cake usually leans more heavily into other flavorings, often cinnamon, as well as blueberries, raspberries, apple, and other fruit flavorings. The texture also differs significantly. Stresuelkuchen almost always has a soft, delicate sponge cake base, while American coffee cakes can be denser, moister, and cakier, but it's also common to find crumbly, dryer mixtures.
Perhaps the most common difference is the use of yeast in streuselkuchen versus baking powder in American coffee cakes. American recipes almost never bother with yeast, preferring the quick bread method with baking powder. However, baking powder doesn't contribute the same yeasty tang found in classic streuselkuchen.
Regional variations of streuselkuchen
Germany is a relatively small country when compared to the US, but that doesn't mean there isn't a lot of variation amongst the regions in how they prepare streuselkuchen. In some areas, the streusel topping is made with butter, sugar, almonds, or other nuts, giving it a unique nutty flavor. In some areas, the yeasted, sweetened dough includes a filling of quark (a type of fresh cheese), which almost turns it into a streusel-topped cheesecake.
The availability of local ingredients can also influence regional variations. For instance, different fruits and nuts might be incorporated into Streuselkuchen recipes, reflecting the seasonal produce in various parts of the country.
There are plenty of variations in Germany alone, but its neighboring countries also have their own takes on this desert. Austria, Switzerland, Hungary, and Poland all have their own versions of streuselkuchen. "Streuselteig" and "placek z kruszonka" are just a couple of the names this tea-time dessert can go by in Europe.
Steuselkuchen pairing options
Beyond coffee and tea, there are plenty of ways to enjoy a slice of streuselkuchen. A dollop of whipped cream, ice cream, or custard would lend extra creaminess to this crumbly, buttery cake. We recommend sticking to vanilla so the flavors of the cake are complemented but not overwhelmed. You could also enjoy a bit of yogurt atop the streuselkuchen for additional zest and creaminess; vanilla or plain yogurt would do well here. You can also take note from the regional variations and serve the cake with quark, a soft cheese. If you don't have quark available to you in your market, mascarpone is a solid substitute. Other creamy, soft, tangy, and low-salt dairy products like sour cream or créme fraîche could also work in a pinch.
Because the cake is mild in flavor and a bit on the beige side, you may want something to brighten up the plate. This is a great opportunity to slice up fresh fruit, depending on what's in season. In the dead of winter, when there's not much fruit on the trees, consider opting for a compote or jam.