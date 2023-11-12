Streusel Kuchen: Germany's Take On Coffee Cake

American coffee cake and German streuselkuchen are very similar in flavor profile as well as composition. They both typically have a moist cake base and a streusel or crumb top layer. However, the streuselkuchen is a much more specific type of cake, while American coffee cake simply refers to a broad category of light snack and brunch cakes that are served with coffee. But here are some of the major differences.

Streuselkuchen, with its German heritage, tends to have a simpler, more traditional flavor profile. The cake base is usually a lightly sweet, buttery sponge cake, and the streusel topping may have a hint of cinnamon. On the other hand, American coffee cake usually leans more heavily into other flavorings, often cinnamon, as well as blueberries, raspberries, apple, and other fruit flavorings. The texture also differs significantly. Stresuelkuchen almost always has a soft, delicate sponge cake base, while American coffee cakes can be denser, moister, and cakier, but it's also common to find crumbly, dryer mixtures.

Perhaps the most common difference is the use of yeast in streuselkuchen versus baking powder in American coffee cakes. American recipes almost never bother with yeast, preferring the quick bread method with baking powder. However, baking powder doesn't contribute the same yeasty tang found in classic streuselkuchen.