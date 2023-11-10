The Traditional Way To Eat Sashimi And Nigiri

Sushi, in all its delicious and colorful forms, has cemented itself as a culinary art form in the world of gastronomy. This traditional Japanese delicacy was created way back in the 8th century, so it's had plenty of time to undergo changes in style, flavor, and presentation to become the modern sushi we enjoy today. Passionate sushi lovers will likely know the difference between nigiri and sashimi but might not know that each of these has different eating practices. While it's perfectly fine to cram sushi into your mouth until you're full — in fact, you're supposed to eat each piece whole — in terms of etiquette, you may have been eating your sushi wrong all along.

Nigiri stems from the verb "to grip," meaning the sushi is hand-made by pressing the rice and fish together. This is how sushi was created, and it's the most popular type served in Japan; as such, knowing its translation might make it easier to remember how to eat it. Sashimi is just a piece of raw fish, so it makes sense why you'd want to use chopsticks when eating it. However, nigiri can be eaten with your hands (assuming they're clean, of course). Many Japanese restaurants will give patrons a hot towel (called an oshibori) at the start of the dining experience for this very reason. Using your hands to eat nigiri is an exercise in authenticity, but there's also a correct dipping method that comes along with it.