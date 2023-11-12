Stove Drip Pans Need Love, Too – Here's How To Clean Them

It would be impossible to frequently cook on the stove and expect no crumbs or spills to sneak underneath the burners. Still, many overlook the drip pans during their after-dinner cleaning. This is a non-issue for those with flat-top stoves, but if your burners are raised, it's probably been a while since you made an effort to scrub underneath them.

Frequently maintaining your drip pans will help your kitchen look nicer, smell nicer, and provide an overall feeling of cleanliness. Believe it or not, it's recommended to remove and clean your drip pans each time you use your coil burners. The quicker you do it, the easier it will be — as grime settles, it becomes much more stubborn. In general, you should perform a deep clean of your stovetop at least once a month, especially if you use it often. If you allow too much grime to form, it could increase the chances of a fire.

Cleaning them is as easy as popping off your burner or grate and removing the drip plate underneath, but for extra burnt-on messes you may need to try a few tactics. If this isn't something you usually do anyway, you might have been using your stove all wrong.