Prue Leith's Favorite Holiday Bake Is A Deliciously Easy French Treat – Exclusive

No one knows desserts quite like Prue Leith. The extraordinary chef and judge of "Great American Baking Show" has experienced a wide variety of sweet treats in her life. So, when it comes to baking, Leith knows precisely what she wants for the holidays. We spoke with Leith in an exclusive interview to find out what dessert earns a spot on her table.

"Funnily enough," said Leith. "This morning I baked my favorite thing, which is a Normandy tart." We were not surprised to hear that she already started baking. Leith describes a Normandy tart as "a sweet pastry flan filled with frangipane, which is that almond cream, and apples on top, baked and then with apricot jam on the top."

The dessert is named for the region Normandy in the North of France; the area is known for growing apples. The dessert is simple and elegant, highlighting the flavor of the apples with a creamy component to balance. It takes a straight apple pie or tart to a new level.