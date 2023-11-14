Thicken Up Chili With The Deliciously Unexpected Addition Of Eggs
Dishes that you can reliably make ahead of time and store in the fridge or freezer for when you need them are worth their weight in gold for today's busy lifestyles. Easy homemade chili is one of the standard bearers of this category. It's hearty, it's delicious, and it's perfect for a cold fall or winter night. Not to mention, chili is a very economical dish consisting of ingredients you can buy in bulk, like ground meat, canned beans, canned tomatoes, and spices. It's a time-tested favorite that leaves little room for improvement. Or does it?
Another big advantage to chili is that it's great for those who want a high-protein diet. Eggs are another versatile, high-protein ingredient that you likely have in your kitchen. Not surprisingly, there's also a way to incorporate them into your chili — and not in their hardboiled or scrambled forms. Eggs can serve as a natural thickener and provide added richness and depth of flavor. However, they have to be mixed correctly. To do this, separate the yolks from the whites and put the yolks in a mixing bowl. Add a cup of warm chili to the bowl and fold the yolks in evenly. Add the chili and egg mixture back to the main pot, simmer, and enjoy.
More ways to eat eggs with chili
Now that you have a delicious batch of chili with extra thickness from the added yolks, it's time to find a use for those egg whites. It should first be said that egg whites will give the chili a streaky appearance, but if you don't mind a bit of an egg drop soup effect, you can stir some in while the chili simmers. If you prefer a cleaner look to your chili, opt for an egg white omelet instead. Chili can also be a great way to start the day. For example, you can make a delicious breakfast with a chili and cheese omelet. Prepare your omelet with the leftover egg whites, and then ladle on a generous helping of chili and a sprinkling of shredded cheese.
When you start getting down to the final half of your batch of chili, you can double down by making a chili shakshuka with poached eggs. The base sauce is different, but a similar result can be achieved using chili instead of tomato sauce. You can also give your chili a shakshuka-inspired boost by adding a generous dash of smoked paprika and sauteed bell peppers. And, of course, don't forget a few slices of freshly toasted bread to mop up the poached egg yolks and saucy goodness.