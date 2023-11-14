Thicken Up Chili With The Deliciously Unexpected Addition Of Eggs

Dishes that you can reliably make ahead of time and store in the fridge or freezer for when you need them are worth their weight in gold for today's busy lifestyles. Easy homemade chili is one of the standard bearers of this category. It's hearty, it's delicious, and it's perfect for a cold fall or winter night. Not to mention, chili is a very economical dish consisting of ingredients you can buy in bulk, like ground meat, canned beans, canned tomatoes, and spices. It's a time-tested favorite that leaves little room for improvement. Or does it?

Another big advantage to chili is that it's great for those who want a high-protein diet. Eggs are another versatile, high-protein ingredient that you likely have in your kitchen. Not surprisingly, there's also a way to incorporate them into your chili — and not in their hardboiled or scrambled forms. Eggs can serve as a natural thickener and provide added richness and depth of flavor. However, they have to be mixed correctly. To do this, separate the yolks from the whites and put the yolks in a mixing bowl. Add a cup of warm chili to the bowl and fold the yolks in evenly. Add the chili and egg mixture back to the main pot, simmer, and enjoy.