Is Domino's Open On Christmas Day 2023?
Christmas Day is synonymous with traditions like opening presents with family, getting together for epic feasts, and watching sports. Not everyone has the same traditions, though — some people primarily celebrate on Christmas Eve, leaving them with no energy to even look at a stove come December 25. Couple that with the fact that you could easily find yourself glued to the couch watching basketball or football for hours, you might find yourself wondering if Domino's is open for delivery.
The uber popular pizza delivery chain is typically open seven days a week and tends not to take many national holidays off. According to US Workforce, though, Christmas Day is the one holiday the company observes, meaning it's very unlikely you'll be able to get Domino's pizza delivered to your doorstep. However, it's important to note that the vast majority of Domino's locations globally are franchised and independently operated, meaning Christmas Day holiday hours are left to each location's discretion. While it is safe to assume they'll be closed, it's advisable to check the Store Locator section of the company's app or call the store to see if your nearest Domino's is operating that day. Depending on a variety of factors like Christmas schedules in past years and proximity to major demand, it's definitely possible.
How best to enjoy Domino's on Christmas Day
You may not be able to reliably get a fresh Domino's pie on Christmas Day, but that doesn't mean you can't eat Domino's at all. If you plan ahead, you can actually stock up on Domino's on Christmas Eve, as all locations will likely be open with a modified schedule. It's hard to say whether they'll be busier than usual, since that depends on so many factors per location, but it's best to be on the safe side and plan ahead. Knowing that most locations will be closing early on Christmas Eve, be sure to get your pizza around lunchtime and order extra if you want enough to get you through Christmas Day as well.
There's no shame in opening up the pizza box in the fridge and reaching in for a cold slice to snack on, but you're going to want to properly restore the pizzas to a hot state if you're feeding more than just yourself. There are many ways to reheat pizza, and while some might seem inconvenient, it still beats spending hours on an elaborate Christmas Day meal or eating other holiday leftovers you might not be in the mood for anymore. So, until Domino's gets into the frozen pizza game, this will have to do.