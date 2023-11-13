Is Domino's Open On Christmas Day 2023?

Christmas Day is synonymous with traditions like opening presents with family, getting together for epic feasts, and watching sports. Not everyone has the same traditions, though — some people primarily celebrate on Christmas Eve, leaving them with no energy to even look at a stove come December 25. Couple that with the fact that you could easily find yourself glued to the couch watching basketball or football for hours, you might find yourself wondering if Domino's is open for delivery.

The uber popular pizza delivery chain is typically open seven days a week and tends not to take many national holidays off. According to US Workforce, though, Christmas Day is the one holiday the company observes, meaning it's very unlikely you'll be able to get Domino's pizza delivered to your doorstep. However, it's important to note that the vast majority of Domino's locations globally are franchised and independently operated, meaning Christmas Day holiday hours are left to each location's discretion. While it is safe to assume they'll be closed, it's advisable to check the Store Locator section of the company's app or call the store to see if your nearest Domino's is operating that day. Depending on a variety of factors like Christmas schedules in past years and proximity to major demand, it's definitely possible.