Why Adding Raw Vegetables While Making Meatloaf Is A Mistake

Meatloaf has been a staple for busy cooks for generations — and with good reason. It's simple, it's affordable, and it's a great way to add both protein and vegetables to your diet. However, those looking to make the most of their next meatloaf should make sure to cook those veggies first.

There are a few essential reasons why tossing raw vegetables into the mix is a big mistake. First and most importantly, it's vital to ensuring they have the right texture. Unless your vegetables and aromatics are sauteed first, the relatively gentle heat (typically around 350 degrees Fahrenheit) won't fully cook them if they're integrated into the interior of the meatloaf. The result is unpleasantly crunchy veggie pieces in your otherwise well-cooked loaf that don't incorporate their full flavor into the mix.

In addition, cooking your vegetables before adding them to your loaf is critical to developing the right texture for your meatloaf. Raw vegetables release significant amounts of water as they cook, which can make even the most carefully constructed meatloaf mushy.