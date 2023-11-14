Pumpkin Pie Vs Sweet Potato Pie: What To Know About These Seasonal Favorites

There is a stereotype surrounding pumpkin pie that says it is an "American thing" — and as it turns out, it's true. Pies made from the bright orange winter squash have been whipped up in the states since the arrival of the very first pilgrims from England, who, being familiar with the vegetable thanks to its popularity back in Europe, crafted the dish in the newly established colonies as a fond taste of home.

The earliest versions, according to The History Channel, were less altered and less custard-like than the ones we know today. One early recipe called only for pure pumpkin flesh to be boiled with some milk before being drained and placed within a crust ... which, unlike the modern flaky pastry vessels we love, might simply have been the shell of the pumpkin itself. The recipe evolved and grew more complex over time until a cookbook printed around 1796 featured a pumpkin pie recipe very similar to the one we follow in our kitchens today.

Little do many know, pumpkin pie has further historical significance than just the Mayflower; it also came to represent anti-slavery in the United States during the Civil War era. The treat tended to be a Northern preference, and many relevant abolitionists used it as a symbol in their political campaigns. Abraham Lincoln himself, in fact, made Thanksgiving a national holiday in 1863 ... and the pumpkin pie has been paired right along with it ever since.