Useful Tips On How To Cook With Beer

Cooking with beer is not just a recent fad. Countries with rich brewing traditions have long incorporated this bubbly brew in recipes to give dishes more character and flavor. The practice of cooking with beer has undoubtedly benefited from the massive array of styles that were reintroduced and perfected during the craft beer boom as well.

Using beer in the kitchen opens a new world of opportunities and flavor combinations. Beer is perhaps the most versatile alcoholic drink for cooking. It blends into sweet and savory dishes — this flavor-packed beverage has seemingly endless potential. Its effervescence adds lightness to batters and dough, while its flavor can be a huge game-changer in marinades, sauces, condiments, and creamy frostings.

Although the sheer number of varieties and styles can be intimidating for novice beer cooks, in reality, cooking with beer is relatively straightforward and can lead to more exciting and better-tasting dishes. To encourage more beer-infused endeavors in the kitchen, we've rounded up essential tips that will make cooking with beer hassle-free and utterly enjoyable.