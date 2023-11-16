Chain Restaurant Tomato Soups Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers

When devouring an ultra-stuffed grilled cheese sandwich in the dead of winter, complementing your meal with tomato soup is the clear-cut move. The savory simplicity is precisely why kids and adults alike flock to it. Warming the body like a giant fuzzy sweater, there's no doubt how a cozier antidote to frosty evenings could exist. Every spoonful will glide on a velvet wave of blended tomato purée, butter, and heavy cream for thickness and richness, and aromatic flourishes of herbs and garlic to tame the acidity and sweetness.

We rejoice for the colder months when savoring a hearty bowl is in season, but nothing chills our mood more than slurping a lukewarm, canned bisque. Even worse? When it's from a restaurant chain you thought you could trust. Don't despair though. Sifting through a mix of different establishments, we've managed to zero in on the top-tier soups that justify the price, and maybe more importantly, preserve your peace of mind.

Starting at the bottom of the pot and rising with a crimson crescendo, it's time to delve into the soups bubbling over with the public, and what's getting panned. Items are ranked according to our opinions, and most notably, the valuable feedback, preferences, and suggestions made by customers at large. View our findings below.