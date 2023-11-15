Why Riesling And Reubens Are A Match Made In Flavor Heaven

When you think of a Reuben sandwich piled high with corned beef, you might envision washing it down with a pint of Guinness, a can of pilsner, or even a mug of root beer. But what if wine was the star beverage? Riesling, a versatile white wine varietal, emerges as the unrivaled choice for pairing with a Reuben, creating a tantalizing reaction. In fact, according to Nicki McTague, CEO of Infinite Monkey Theorem, a woman-owned-and-operated winery in Denver, this combination is nothing short of a "match made in flavor heaven."

The key to this divine pairing lies in the careful consideration of flavors. A glass of semi-dry Riesling is the ideal companion to the robustness of a Reuben, particularly the umami-heavy saltiness of the corned beef. The Colorado-based oenophile points out that the Riesling's inherent floral traits provide the perfect counterbalance to the savory, tangy intensity of the grilled sandwich. When addressing the choice of bread for a Reuben, McTague brings a nuanced perspective. While boldly flavored breads (think rye, pumpernickel, or a garlicky ciabatta) are undoubtedly integral to the handheld meal, she emphasizes that the filling plays a pivotal role in finding the perfect wine pairing. In essence, the richness and complexity of the sandwich contents — including the meats, cheeses, condiments, and veggies — ultimately take precedence over the type of bread used.