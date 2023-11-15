Blonde Chocolate Is Possible With Low Heat And A Lot Of Time
Though definitely possible, making blonde chocolate isn't for the weak. This type of chocolate, which is, in short, caramelized white chocolate, takes more than two hours to craft. You also have to stir the concoction every 10 minutes, making the process even more tedious. It has to be done at low heat in an oven, which explains why it takes so long to bake. Preparation is easy as you simply slice white chocolate and place it on a baking sheet. Then, the recipe calls for you to spread the chocolate out using a rubber spatula before placing it in an oven preheated to 250 degrees Fahrenheit.
Unlike white chocolate, blonde chocolate has a rich taste. Some compare it to dulce de leche, which translates to "candy made from milk." It also resembles the taste of graham crackers. Blonde chocolate's quality depends on the type of white chocolate you begin with. Chocolatiers recommended using white chocolate with about 30% cocoa butter and 10% milk fats.
More blonde chocolate baking tips
With all the necessary steps, it's easy for your process to go awry. For an ideal texture, you'll want to keep the pan, its contents, and the spatula completely free of water. You also must remember that the chocolate will spread, so the pan you use should be able to accommodate the size. If the final product is a bit chunky, place the blonde chocolate in a blender to even it out.
There are other ways to create blonde chocolate besides baking. Instead of an oven, this is an example of when you can use a double boiler. To create blonde chocolate, you should strive to keep your temperatures between 194 and 266 degrees Fahrenheit. A cooking thermometer is a great tool for monitoring your temperatures.
Blonde chocolate is a relatively new creation. Chef Frédéric Bau invented the product in 2004 when he made the mistake of heating white chocolate for longer than desired. As that incident was a complete accident, it took nearly a decade for others to pick up on the right recipe for blonde chocolate.