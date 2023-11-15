Blonde Chocolate Is Possible With Low Heat And A Lot Of Time

With all the necessary steps, it's easy for your process to go awry. For an ideal texture, you'll want to keep the pan, its contents, and the spatula completely free of water. You also must remember that the chocolate will spread, so the pan you use should be able to accommodate the size. If the final product is a bit chunky, place the blonde chocolate in a blender to even it out.

There are other ways to create blonde chocolate besides baking. Instead of an oven, this is an example of when you can use a double boiler. To create blonde chocolate, you should strive to keep your temperatures between 194 and 266 degrees Fahrenheit. A cooking thermometer is a great tool for monitoring your temperatures.

Blonde chocolate is a relatively new creation. Chef Frédéric Bau invented the product in 2004 when he made the mistake of heating white chocolate for longer than desired. As that incident was a complete accident, it took nearly a decade for others to pick up on the right recipe for blonde chocolate.