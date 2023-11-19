What Happened To Mountain Dew's DEWshine?

In 2015, cola brand Mountain Dew debuted a flavor named DEWshine, which paid homage to "the brand's roots in the backwoods of Tennessee," according to Mountain Dew spokesperson Jennifer Ryan (via USA Today). Despite what its name might suggest, the beverage wasn't alcoholic. The clear drink was citrus-flavored and was sold in transparent glass bottles that many believed resembled those used for beer.

The beverage immediately drew the attention of an alcohol advocacy group, Alcohol Justice. Michael Scippa, the group's director of public affairs, believed the bottle was designed this way to entice children and young adults to consume the sugar-filled soda. However, PepsiCo countered that this wasn't the case, as the company had used similar bottles in the past. The flavor was sold in 12-ounce bottles and 25-ounce jugs, with each 12-ounce bottle containing 46 grams of sugar. Unfortunately, despite how appealing DEWshine may have been to young consumers at the time, it has since joined the long list of discontinued Mountain Dew flavors.