Taco Bell Is Testing Loaded Breakfast Tots, But Only In Chicago

If you're in Chicago and want to get your hands on Taco Bell's newest breakfast option, you should head to your nearest location A.S.A.P. since as of now, it's unclear just how long the Breakfast Tots will stick around. Depending on whether you choose bacon or sausage, they'll cost either $3.49 or $4.49.

For the folks outside of the Chicago area whose mouths are watering at the idea of trying a Taco Bell tater tot, time will tell whether or not the rest of us will ever get the opportunity. Taco Bell has certainly set a precedent for turning items that were meant to be limited-time-only into permanent menu staples.

That said, if you've ever noticed that potato orders at Taco Bell take particularly long, this is because preparing the chain's potatoes is more difficult and time-consuming than its other menu items — hence why potatoes briefly left the menu back in 2020. A petition to keep potato menu items surfaced in July of that year and garnered over 5,000 signatures. Of course, potato fans won in the end, and fiesta potatoes made a triumphant return to the menu. So, while the Breakfast Tots may have their work cut out for them in terms of achieving menu permanence, it could certainly happen. If enough Chicagoans love the Breakfast Tots, they just may appear at Taco Bell locations all over the country.