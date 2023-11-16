How To Find The Leanest Cuts Of Steak At The Grocery Store

When it comes to beef, one doesn't immediately consider it a difficult-to-shop-for food item. However, it can get tricky when you start narrowing down exactly what you're looking for. Steaks, for example, come in many different shapes, cuts, sizes, and levels of fattiness. In a world that's growing increasingly conscious about what it eats, it's important to be able to reliably find food that fits your dietary needs.

Indulging in the biggest, juiciest steak is fine from time to time, and you can easily find that just by peering at the butcher's counter. But how do you find the leanest cuts of steak for when you want to be more mindful of your fat consumption? The USDA makes it easy, as they regulate how every steak gets labeled. When a pack of steaks carries the label "Lean" or "Extra Lean" it means the meat contains at most 10 or 5 grams of fat, respectively, per 3 1⁄2 ounces. If you don't see prepackaged steaks indicating leanness, you could always request a steak from the counter and ask that the butcher trim off as much excess fat as possible.