Avoid Misshapen Messes By Cutting Gingerbread Cookies On Parchment Paper

The holiday season is upon us, and so is the return of gingerbread. Most people probably only make gingerbread cookies once a year since they are so seasonal. With so little practice, bakers need all the tips they can get. The dough can be a lot to handle — especially because gingerbread cookie recipes can call for upwards of five different spices to get their unique flavor.

The specific challenge of cookies like gingerbread men is achieving their signature shape. Much of the disfigurement occurs when the baker has to pick up the cut cookies and transfer them to a baking sheet. The dough may stretch accidentally or get stuck to the counter, and yummy limbs could be lost. To avoid a misshapen mess and maintain clean lines and precise shapes, roll and cut the gingerbread dough directly on a piece of parchment paper dusted with flour. After the extra dough is removed from around the cookies, this parchment can be transferred to a baking sheet and slid into the oven.