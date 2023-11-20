The Costco Ice Tip To Prevent Groceries From Spoiling On The Way Home
If you have additional stops to make on your way home from the store, you might be worried your groceries will spoil. There are several ways to combat this –- such as freezer bags or insulated bags –- but if those aren't available, you'll be stuck looking for another solution. According to a Costco employee on Reddit, you can actually fill a bag with ice from the soda fountain in the food court. Then, you can place any fruits, vegetables, meats, or other quick-spoiling items inside to protect them on your ride home. The news delighted one commenter with a long commute. The wrote, "I live in AZ and have a [45-minute] drive home. I use their big zipper cooler bags but I am totally going to get some ice to put in it next time I shop!"
According to the USDA, meats kept in temperatures of 90 degrees Fahrenheit and higher only remain safe for one hour. Two hours is pushing it if the temperature is lower. There is a common misconception that by heating the food up to prepare it, you've somehow made it safe again. This isn't true. But Costco's ice hack is — even if it seems too good to believe.
Customers confirm the hack's authenticity
On the same Reddit thread, one naysayer doubted that taking ice from the soda fountain was allowed. "Yah, I get it, it's just ice but it's also stealing. Buy a bag for 2 bucks," they wrote. The statement was responded to by people who've verified the hack's authenticity. "I've actually heard a few Costco employees tell members to do this to keep their meat/fish cold if it's a long drive home," one wrote. Another said an employee suggested it when they bought seafood.
This Costco food court hack will work as long as the food stored with the ice stays below 40 degrees Fahrenheit. If you choose to implement this plan, it would be helpful to bring a cooler and thermometer. The cooler should be filled with ice completely with food packed tightly inside. You should also keep it in the trunk or floorboard to prevent direct sunlight from melting the ice.