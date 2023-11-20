The Costco Ice Tip To Prevent Groceries From Spoiling On The Way Home

If you have additional stops to make on your way home from the store, you might be worried your groceries will spoil. There are several ways to combat this –- such as freezer bags or insulated bags –- but if those aren't available, you'll be stuck looking for another solution. According to a Costco employee on Reddit, you can actually fill a bag with ice from the soda fountain in the food court. Then, you can place any fruits, vegetables, meats, or other quick-spoiling items inside to protect them on your ride home. The news delighted one commenter with a long commute. The wrote, "I live in AZ and have a [45-minute] drive home. I use their big zipper cooler bags but I am totally going to get some ice to put in it next time I shop!"

According to the USDA, meats kept in temperatures of 90 degrees Fahrenheit and higher only remain safe for one hour. Two hours is pushing it if the temperature is lower. There is a common misconception that by heating the food up to prepare it, you've somehow made it safe again. This isn't true. But Costco's ice hack is — even if it seems too good to believe.