Party Shirt's In-N-Out Hamburger Hack Ditches The Buns – Exclusive

Never-ending fast food hacks are our favorite pastime. In-N-Out has been a long-debated fast food brand with many on the West Coast claiming it's the best fast food burger on the market. We'll let you come to your own conclusion on that opinion. Before you do, you have to try out one foodie hack that you may not have thought of. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Party Shirt (the TikTok duo with over 20 million followers—Xavier Di Petta and Nick Iavarone) revealed that they swear by this tasty hack. It all starts with the Flying Dutchman.

The Flying Dutchman is on In-N-Out's secret menu. It consists of two slices of cheese melted between two hamburger patties. No buns, no lettuce, no tomato. But the Party Shirt boys order it a bit differently. "Yeah, the Flying Dutchman, but wrapped in the whole grilled onion," Di Petta explained. "Both the patties are half an onion, sliced and grilled," he added.