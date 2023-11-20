What It's Like To Be A Customer On A Kitchen Nightmares Episode

If you've ever watched an episode of "Kitchen Nightmares," no doubt you've wondered how realistic the show really is, and what it's like to be in one of the restaurants during taping. Whether Gordon Ramsay, the professional chef, and host of the program, will actually come out and tell you that you need to leave because he uses his famous unofficial catchphrase "we are shutting it down," or if that many customers really do dislike the food or service enough to walk out mid-meal. It can all seem a bit far-fetched, so we were curious to hear from people who'd actually been guest diners on the show.

One Reddit user said they'd been on the show a few times and shared that, "it's not staged, but it's 'massaged'," meaning that certain details were played up for drama. They also added, "A producer kept asking us if we wanted to leave, saying that they would totally understand if we walked out right now, and that if we did they would comp our meal the following night if we came back." This sounds as though the producers don't instruct but strongly encourage walkouts from diners. There has been controversy about whether or not the customers on Kitchen Nightmares are paid actors, but another commenter stated that they did have to foot the bill for a bad night of service, to their surprise. It seems that whether or not your meal is covered depends on the situation, and diners are just everyday people willing to participate.