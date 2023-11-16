Pizza Hut To Put A Pie On Vegas' Infamous Sphere For Thanksgiving Travelers

The Las Vegas Sphere is the largest spherical structure in the world. The outside of the structure, called the Exosphere, can feature a projection, which gives much of Las Vegas a view of whatever spherical image is chosen. What better image to project on it, then, than something everybody loves: pizza? Fans of spectacles, large projections, and, of course, 'za can thank Pizza Hut for making this dream a reality. According to info shared with Mashed, the Sphere will transform into — as the pizza chain calls it — a Pie in the Sky on Tuesday, November 21.

As Thanksgiving will only be two days away once the 21st rolls around, that day will be one of the biggest out of the whole year for air travel. The countless folks passing by the Sphere on this ultimate travel day will get a glimpse of the giant pizza image from the sky. However, you don't need to be in the air to see the pizza — or to take advantage of the deal Pizza Hut is offering along with it.