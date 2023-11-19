Transform Drumsticks Into Dippable Chicken Lollipops

For centuries, food presentation has played a significant role in the art of eating. And in the age of TikTok and Instagram, preparing and sharing food that is as much a treat for the eyes as it is for the taste buds has become an exercise in care and creativity. But when social media has turned everyone you know into an amateur food critic, it can feel like a lot of pressure to come up with a dinner party dish that is both tasty and visually appealing. Luckily, Mashed recipe developer Catherine Brookes came up with the perfectly presentable, sharable treat for your next get-together: BBQ chicken lollipops.

Turning regular old drumsticks into chic, dippable lollipops takes more than just a change in perspective –- it requires a bit of knife work, too. Using a paring knife, cut the meat and tendons at the end of the tibia in a circular motion. Once loosened, Brookes recommends using the knife to slide the meat down the bone, toward the base of the drumstick. Because the bone will act as the lollipop stick, it should be clear of meat and debris. A pair of kitchen scissors can be used to snip away any bits left on the bone before wrapping it in tin foil. "Wrapping the ends in foil makes the lollipops easier to pick up and eat without getting your fingers dirty," Brookes notes.