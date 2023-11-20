Is Burger King Open On Christmas Day 2023?

While many people will be busy spending time with family, sharing gifts, and eating vast holiday spreads on December 25, some will no doubt have a different, lower-key kind of day. Perhaps they can't make it home for the holiday, don't celebrate, or just aren't into the usual baked ham, potatoes, and green bean casserole that many families dish out. Whatever the reason, these people may be wondering: What restaurants, exactly, are open on Christmas Day?

For those who craving a Burger King Whopper on the holiday, you may get your wish — but you might not. According to a Burger King spokesperson who spoke with Mashed, "Holiday hours vary by franchised restaurant. We encourage guests to visit the app or website for the restaurant hours at their nearest Burger King location." RBI, Burger King's parent company, states on its website that "Almost 100 percent of Burger King restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades." This means that each store decides for itself if it's going to be open on a specific holiday or not, so anyone hungry for Burger King needs to contact their nearest location directly or check the B.K. app.