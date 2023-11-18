How Gordon Ramsay Guarantees His Turkey Is Flavorful And Moist

For those of us who like watching cooking tutorials, Gordon Ramsay shared his roasted turkey video on his Facebook. In order to really coat the turkey and ensure it stays moist, you're going to need to become well acquainted with your raw bird. Ramsay isn't shy about loosening the skin with his fingers to ensure the butter mixture completely coats the breasts and thighs. He even takes a ball of butter and slides it down to sufficiently coat the breast, which tends to be the driest part of the bird.

Ramsay knows that fat equals flavor, which is why he also drizzles on some olive oil and drapes uncooked bacon over the top of the bird after 10 minutes of cooking. The bacon doesn't just keep the breast moist, it also drips down and mixes with the pan drippings to create a deliciously flavored gravy. You've got your flavor — now it's time to cook it properly. Ramsay's secret to cooking the perfect turkey includes letting it rest as long as it cooks. Fans of the turkey agree that it is well worth the effort and time put into prepping this festive protein. One person in the Facebook comments had high praise for this method: "My husband used your recipe today for Thanksgiving; best turkey EVER!"