How Long Does It Take To Cook A 20-Pound Turkey For Thanksgiving?

The burning (or hopefully not burning) question that everyone asks in late November each year is, just how long is it going to take me to cook this darn turkey? Of course, the cooking isn't even the time-consuming part. The bad news for procrastinators is that a 20-pound bird is going to need around five days of thawing time in the fridge if you bought it frozen (as does nearly everyone who doesn't live next door to a turkey farm). You can, of course, take the shortcut method of thawing in cold water, but even that'll need about eight hours, and you'll have to change the water every 30 minutes. Still, assuming you've had the forethought to thaw your turkey in a timely fashion, how early will you have to get up on Thanksgiving day to make sure it's done by dinnertime?

Not terribly early, as long as you're planning to eat sometime in the afternoon. If you opt to roast the turkey at 325 F, which some experts believe to be optimal (higher temps, they feel, may dry out the bird too much), it'll take anywhere between four and five hours, or maybe even 15 minutes longer if you're cooking the bird with stuffing inside. As this is a fairly wide time range, a meat thermometer will be a big help. Butterball recommends that you take the turkey out of the oven when a thermometer stuck in the breast reads 170 F, at which time one poked into the thigh should read 180 F.