Cacio E Pepe Mashed Potatoes (Upscale Thanksgiving Side) Recipe

With the holidays coming up, you might be looking to expand your repertoire of recipes to impress your guests. Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins shares these cacio e pepe mashed potatoes that are the ultimate upscale Thanksgiving side for your spread. If you're not familiar with the classic Italian recipe, cacio e pepe consists of pasta with cheese and pepper. The simple combination is far more than the sum of its parts, and the same can be said about these mashed potatoes.

"After making these taters, I'm gonna start gathering inspiration for all of my Thanksgiving recipes from classic Italian pasta dishes," Watkins remarks and adds enthusiastically, "These mashed potatoes slap!" While mashed potatoes are already a classic favorite of any dinner spread, she notes, "The combo of butter, EVOO, grated Grana, and copious quantities of cracked black pepper, elevate this side to center of the plate (or dinner table) status." She's so certain of this fact that she says, "Frankly, they might outshine the turkey." If you're all about the creamy rich mash, you can't go wrong with this recipe.