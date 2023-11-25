No Mat? This Hack Makes Sushi Perfectly With A Clever Substitute

Sushi is a traditional staple food that's widely considered a culinary art form in Japan. Knowing this, perhaps you feel that you should leave the sushi rolling to the professionals. Of all the mistakes people make when preparing homemade sushi, some of the most fundamental are thinking the process has to be overly complicated and believing you need highly specific tools. Thankfully, this isn't the case, and you can easily roll sushi without the help of a bamboo mat, which is typically sought out for how well it shapes sushi and other rolled foods, like omelets.

The only tools you'll need to effectively roll your sushi are a clean towel or dish rag and some cling wrap. Even though there are various reasons why your homemade sushi won't taste as good as restaurant sushi (like access to high-quality seafood), using a towel makes it possible for home chefs to make their own whenever the craving hits, without spending any extra money. Between the two, the only real difference between using a towel and a bamboo mat is the level of structural support. Since a towel is the less-sturdy option, you'll simply have to work a bit slower to ensure you're compressing your sushi roll evenly. Not only can a towel roll sushi just as well as a mat, but your towel also doubles as a food station clean-up tool so you can pivot between food prep and tidying your space quickly.