Give Your Boring Frozen Waffles New Life By Transforming Them Into French Toast
Waffles or French toast? Heck, why not enjoy the best of both worlds? No need for a breakfast conundrum here! Elevating your plain ol' frozen waffles to a sophisticated French toast experience is a metamorphosis that requires finesse and creativity. Before embarking on this journey, it's important to acknowledge the inherent qualities of waffles. Their porous nature serves as a canvas ready to embrace anything that touches it — in this case, the aromatic ingredients that define French toast (which may not have been invented in France). Made from a velvety blend of eggs, milk, spices, and vanilla, this sweet mixture becomes the medium that will transform the humble waffle into a decadent delight. Here's how this alchemy works.
Of course, the first step is to defrost the frozen waffles. Whether you prefer the trusty toaster, the oven, the microwave, the air fryer, or another tried and true method, a warmed waffle with no trace of ice crystals is the goal. While the waffles are thawing, whip up the French toast bath (sounds luxurious!). Whisk whole eggs, milk, vanilla extract, and a pinch of cinnamon and nutmeg in a sturdy bowl. Once the waffles have fully thawed, let them soak in the concoction for a few seconds to absorb the flavors. A quick dunk should suffice. You want the waffle to be thoroughly moistened but not overly soggy. Now, the magic happens!
Basic frozen waffles, meet gourmet French toast
For this legendary breakfast staple, it's wise to opt for a gentle griddling or baking process rather than a hasty, high-heat approach. This measured technique allows the French toast mixture to seep into the waffle's dimples, imparting a luscious creaminess to each bite. Heat a skillet or griddle over medium heat and add a pat of unsalted butter or a drizzle of your go-to cooking oil with a high smoke point. As you carefully place the waffles on the hot surface, listen for the sizzle — an auditory cue that excitement is underway. Cook each side for a couple of minutes or until golden brown. The result is a crispy exterior that gives way to a mega-tender interior. Voila!
Before digging into your new creation, consider the art of toppings. While traditional French toast is often adorned with maple syrup and a generous dusting of powdered sugar, the waffle's unique texture calls for an even more thoughtful selection of garnishes. Fresh berries, a dollop of whipped cream, bacon crumbles, or a drizzle of hot fudge or caramel sauce merely add to the iconic dish's complexity.