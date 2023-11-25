Give Your Boring Frozen Waffles New Life By Transforming Them Into French Toast

Waffles or French toast? Heck, why not enjoy the best of both worlds? No need for a breakfast conundrum here! Elevating your plain ol' frozen waffles to a sophisticated French toast experience is a metamorphosis that requires finesse and creativity. Before embarking on this journey, it's important to acknowledge the inherent qualities of waffles. Their porous nature serves as a canvas ready to embrace anything that touches it — in this case, the aromatic ingredients that define French toast (which may not have been invented in France). Made from a velvety blend of eggs, milk, spices, and vanilla, this sweet mixture becomes the medium that will transform the humble waffle into a decadent delight. Here's how this alchemy works.

Of course, the first step is to defrost the frozen waffles. Whether you prefer the trusty toaster, the oven, the microwave, the air fryer, or another tried and true method, a warmed waffle with no trace of ice crystals is the goal. While the waffles are thawing, whip up the French toast bath (sounds luxurious!). Whisk whole eggs, milk, vanilla extract, and a pinch of cinnamon and nutmeg in a sturdy bowl. Once the waffles have fully thawed, let them soak in the concoction for a few seconds to absorb the flavors. A quick dunk should suffice. You want the waffle to be thoroughly moistened but not overly soggy. Now, the magic happens!