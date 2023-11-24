12 Breakfast Chain Omelets Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers

When it comes to classic egg fare, nothing screams traditional breakfast comfort more than a good old-fashioned omelet. Sure, pancakes are delicious, and waffles will leave you full, but when you're hungry and want something savory and filling, we think a standard omelet more than fits the bill.

Chock full of warm, melty cheeses, veggies, and delicious meats, it may seem hard, if not impossible, to get a meal like this wrong. Well, it happens, folks. And when it does, it can be downright disappointing, especially when it's early and you're craving food -– NOW.

With all of this said, you may be curious as to which restaurants actually measure up when it comes to dishing up delectable omelet entrees. We're pleased to say that we've found plenty of customer reviews revealing which breakfast restaurants out there are doing omelets right, though there are few you'll find on our list well-deserving of the bottom rung. So, if you're hungry, we're ready to dish on which of the most common breakfast restaurants have omelets worth trying and which you are better off avoiding. So, without further ado, let's get started!