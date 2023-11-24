12 Breakfast Chain Omelets Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers
When it comes to classic egg fare, nothing screams traditional breakfast comfort more than a good old-fashioned omelet. Sure, pancakes are delicious, and waffles will leave you full, but when you're hungry and want something savory and filling, we think a standard omelet more than fits the bill.
Chock full of warm, melty cheeses, veggies, and delicious meats, it may seem hard, if not impossible, to get a meal like this wrong. Well, it happens, folks. And when it does, it can be downright disappointing, especially when it's early and you're craving food -– NOW.
With all of this said, you may be curious as to which restaurants actually measure up when it comes to dishing up delectable omelet entrees. We're pleased to say that we've found plenty of customer reviews revealing which breakfast restaurants out there are doing omelets right, though there are few you'll find on our list well-deserving of the bottom rung. So, if you're hungry, we're ready to dish on which of the most common breakfast restaurants have omelets worth trying and which you are better off avoiding. So, without further ado, let's get started!
12. Bob Evans
Anytime you have to go about asking your server for "real" eggs, you know things are going to get bad. Though some of us here at Mashed have practically grown up on Bob Evans, things change a bit as you get older — and wiser. That same "delicious" taste you experienced as a kid now hits differently on those mature and distinguished taste buds. As such, we must say that the eggs in general, including the omelets, are subpar, and the reason seems to be because of what many believe aren't real eggs.
According to customers, Bob Evans' omelets are dry, barely contain cheese, and feature a "rubbery" consistency. Some insist that in order to experience anything better than what's currently served at Bob Evans, you actually need to request that your omelet or scrambled eggs be made with "real" eggs and not whatever is the liquid substance they actually use. We know this to be true as well, since we've made this request ourselves at times.
All in all, for around $10-11 per omelet, we expect better. Thus, we'd recommend skipping this place if you're looking for an omelet done well -– otherwise, you might end up rolling the dice, and the odds of snagging a delicious egg entree aren't in your favor.
11. IHOP
IHOP is known for exceptional breakfast options and being open 'round the clock, however, when it comes to its omelets, we have a few questions.
First, we'll address your burning question, and that's whether or not these omelets are any good. Actually, they are. They aren't anything that's necessarily going to knock your socks off compared to some of the others on this list, but if you want something tasty, this will do. Still, we're a bit perplexed with IHOPs choice of ingredients in omelets. Sure, you get your standard veggie and meat options, but we didn't quite expect pancake batter to make its way into the ingredient list.
Yep. In case you didn't know, IHOP features pancake batter in its omelets. Is this a problem? That depends. Those who have gluten sensitivities or Celiac Disease should definitely avoid consuming the omelets, and those following the keto diet should be leery as well. Thankfully, from what we've heard, you can ask your server to leave the pancake batter out. Otherwise, those with serious health or dietary restrictions may need to forgo the omelets here – it simply isn't worth it.
10. Perkin's Restaurant & Bakery
Alright, alright, we know it's Perkin's, so it probably won't get any medals for being the ultimate place to score something incredibly delicious. Not to offend any of you Perkin' fans out there, but there are other places you can score omelets that'll likely be better than these. Still, if it's decent flavor and convenience you seek, we think omelets sold here at Perkin's aren't too bad of a grab.
As mentioned, Perkin's may be a bit hit or miss sometimes, but in general, patrons seem to enjoy the omelets. Taking a quick peek at the menu, we were underwhelmed by the number of options given that there seems to be only two true omelet offerings. The first is a Granny's Country omelet – a slightly variated spin on a traditional Denver omelet – and the second is the "Everything" omelet. You can also choose to build your own omelet, which gets you two fillings for a whopping $13.99 – not including any additional toppings you might want to add.
We don't know about you, but due to the price point and subpar omelet choices, we think we'd only choose this restaurant for our omelet fix if we didn't have anything else to select. Nevertheless, those who do frequent Perkin's for the omelets seem to like them well enough -– for the most part.
9. Original Pancake House
You might not think of Original Pancake House when it comes to omelets, but actually, this place can hold its own when it comes to dishing up this fluffy and delicious egg dish. Though it specializes in creating delectable flapjacks, this restaurant has been hailed by many customers as a wonderful place to go to get a delicious omelet as well.
Pick from your choice of options like the mushroom, cheese, vegetarian, ham and cheese, or Western omelet. And while the choices are plentiful here, we think it's worth noting that the Western omelet seems to be the crowd-pleasing favorite. Prices aren't listed, but it is noted on the website that prices vary by location. You'll also receive three buttermilk pancakes with your omelet order, which we find very generous. You can also substitute any omelet with egg whites for an additional charge, along with other upgrades made to your side of pancakes if desired.
Although we certainly didn't think Original Pancake House would boast of delicious omelets, we now know that our presumptions were wrong; stop in and see for yourself; very few walk away disappointed.
8. Huddle House
If you're looking for delicious breakfast eats at affordable pricing, you may consider checking out Huddle House. When it comes to omelets specifically, expect to be met with tons of tempting options, including the Philly Cheese Steak Omelet, Prime Rib Tips Omelet, Western Omelet, and others. According to reviews, the Western Omelet is well worth your bite, as are other options on the menu.
In addition to sampling tasty omelet offerings, you can also anticipate these options to be slightly cheaper than what you may be used to. Most loaded omelet options we've seen range between $10-12 a pop, while these only ring up at about the $9-11 range. Of course, this isn't a major price difference, but in a world of never-ending inflation, every little bit counts, right?
Ah, and one more thing. You also get a chance to select from a variety of yummy side dishes when ordering omelets there: homemade grits, crispy hash browns, toast, biscuits, or seasonal fruit. We think that's an impressive variety of options, considering there's no upcharge. We like it!
7. Denny's
Denny's may seem ancient to some, but honestly, it still dishes up decent breakfast fare. Known for popular "Grand Slam" (FC) meals, the restaurant features tasty pancakes, hash browns, lunch and dinner options, and of course, omelets.
Not surprisingly, Denny's omelets are very good. Though you shouldn't expect a fancy presentation, you can at least know the flavor will be on point, which is pretty much all we care about, really. Choose from delicious picks like the Philly Cheese Steak Omelet, Moons Over My Hammy Omelet, the Mile High Denver Omelet, and more. Like several other restaurants, you can also build your own omelet choosing from a plethora of delicious fillings to make your omelet one of a kind. Pick from up to four items to make your omelet dream a reality, then dig in and relish the flavor.
In addition to your omelet, you'll typically receive hash browns and your choice of white toast, English muffin, 7-grain bread, or a gluten-free English muffin. They even offer a buttermilk pancake at no charge, or you can upgrade to one of their topped pancake options for a small fee. Prices run around $12 with everything included, minus upgrades, which we think is an affordable feat. Overall, we think this is a solid option for those who aren't necessarily looking for a snooty meal but something filling, hearty, and delicious. If that's what you're after, then look no further; Denny's might prove to be the perfect pick.
6. Village Inn
Feeling hungry to the point of "hangry"? Village Inn's your place to find filling omelets, according to devoted patrons. And no, we aren't just saying that -– it's true. Unlike some of the other places we've reviewed thus far, this place seems to really "get it" in terms of dishing up options that are truly hearty. Each omelet comes with three eggs and then gets stuffed to your liking. While other restaurants typically offer one "works" option, Village Inn dishes up at least two.
Take the Country Music Star and Kitchen Sink omelets, for example. The former features ham and house-made sausage and bacon, all before getting stuffed with cheese and drizzled in sausage gravy. The Kitchen Sink omelet features bacon, sausage, and ham, while also loading you up with cheese, tomatoes, mushrooms, and green peppers.
Oh, and don't forget to exercise your right to create your own omelet. You may take this for granted, but there are some restaurants on this list that don't offer these options. Add as many fillings as you want here, but try not to go crazy -– the only thing this omelet naturally comes with is the cheese. Beyond that, you'll need to pay for every extra ingredient you ask 'em to throw in. Bummer!
5. Le Peep Breakfast & Lunch
People seem to really dig omelets sold at Le Peep, and, after eye-balling the menu, we think we can see why. While we can't seem to track down pricing for these eggy sensations, we do at least know that they're tasty. People seem to be impressed with the chain's seafood options, although, as far as we can tell, there isn't one standard omelet that actually comes with seafood meat. Instead, expect to have to build your own omelet, either with whole eggs or egg whites, to take advantage of the restaurant's "lobster mix" meat option.
As for the items that do come standard on the menu, we have to say, it sounds pretty delish. There are a couple of unique choices, like the Colorado omelet filled with turkey, avocado, bacon, and tomato, as well as the Sir Benedict which features chicken, mushrooms, broccoli, and cream cheese. For you fans of traditional fare, check out the Denver and Omni options as both dish up classic meats and flavors that are more likely to suit your tastes.
All in all, LePeep sounds like a great place to go to sample something new or to come up with your own omelet creation. Give it a go one morning and see what you think.
4. Baker's Square
Known for its awesome pie selection, Bakers Square already has a reputation for offering sweets you'll love to eat. In addition, the restaurant also dishes up a mean omelet, according to reviews found on Yelp. These three-egg omelets can be cooked to order, meaning you can get what you want inside, or you can pick from a handful of standard omelet selections to satisfy your appetite.
Another thing we love about the omelets here is that they come not only with seasoned hash browns (or fresh fruit) but also with your choice of pancakes, toast, English muffin, traditional muffin, or biscuit. Talk about a selection! With that selection also comes decent pricing –- though costs will vary from location to location, we're seeing anywhere around $11 to be the norm for a good omelet from Baker's Square. Also, we think it's important to remember that when creating your own omelet here, you only get two fillings for free; anything more than that's gonna cost ya. So if you're particularly hungry and craving lots of toppings, get prepared to pay up -– or opt to grab one of the restaurant's standard menu options instead.
3. Mimi's Cafe
There's plenty to choose from when dining at Mimi's, and the egg selection is beyond extensive. When it comes to omelets specifically, you may find a few naysayers out there, but in general, customers seem pretty satisfied. Mimi's has a Southwestern-inspired Sunrise omelet, a mushroom, bacon, and brie omelet, ham and cheese omelet, spinach and artichoke omelet, and, get this –- even a smoked salmon omelet. Say what?!
Yep, it's true. This seafood-inspired omelet features smoked salmon along with red onion, capers, and sour cream sauce to make your mouth water first thing in the morning. As if these options weren't enough on their own, consider the fact that you get roasted potatoes and your choice of a piece of toast or muffins to pair it with. Despite all these yummy additions, one thing to note is that the pricing of these babies can get quite high, especially when were talkin' smoked salmon. Expect to pay around $13-17 per omelet, though prices may fluctuate depending on location.
2. First Watch
Known for being a daytime cafe that serves up yummy eats using fresh ingredients, First Watch offers many delicious entrees for breakfast and lunch. It should come as no surprise then that they also offer hearty omelets. But are they actually worth tasting? We think so!
We've eaten at First Watch many times and can vouch for these on our own. Choose between the Bacado omelet stuffed with bacon and avocado, The Works with sausage, bacon, ham, and tomatoes, the Morning Market Veg Omelet featuring veggies with goat cheese and herbs, and other yummy egg entrees. In addition to your freshly made omelet, you'll notice that your order comes with a mixed greens salad. We know this might be a weird option for most of you (very few of us sample salads for breakfast), so if you aren't into this choice, know you can also select fresh seasonal fruit or seasoned potatoes at no additional cost.
Yeah, the restaurant may seem "frou-frou" when compared to the others, but at roughly around $12 per omelet at the time of publication, it isn't really. You get a decent-sized omelet along with your choice of a side dish to round out a delicious morning meal. Don't forget to sample the freshly made juices –- at the time of publication, First Watch was offering three options including Purple Haze and Morning Meditation. Yum!
1. Another Broken Egg
Another Broken Egg is a breakfast joint that seems to be primarily located in Southern states. We think this to be a real shame as the online menu has images and descriptions that literally have us salivating –- ahem.
Anywho, when it comes to omelets, customers agree that Another Broken Egg is top-tier. The place features options that look delectable, just like the rest of its menu. Here, you'll find omelets stuffed with a variety of meats and cheeses, and will even run into a few featuring chorizo. Want to take things a step further? Try the restaurant's Lobster and Brie omelet or The Floridian stuffed with crabmeat. It's basically fine dining for breakfast.
Not into all the fancy stuff? We feel you. Settle in for a comforting bacon, sausage, veggie, and cheese-stuffed omelet if you wish. Another reason Broken Egg pretty much has it all? You can also select an English muffin, grits, or country potatoes as a side, but we must warn you that delicious taste comes at a steep price. Expect to pay anywhere between approximately $14-17 per omelet – you didn't expect to enjoy those fancy fillings for free, did you?