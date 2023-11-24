Cacao: The Energizer That Proves Coffee Isn't The Only Brown Liquid Worth Drinking

For devout coffee drinkers, getting through a day without their java can feel like an insurmountable challenge. Despite the often unsavory side effects of coffee drinking, a 2023 study conducted by Drive Research revealed that nearly 90% of Americans identify as being "coffee-obsessed." With coffee so deeply ingrained in our culture, it can be hard to imagine the tides of public opinion turning away from drinking it. However, even the most uncompromising coffee fans might reconsider their position after learning about cacao.

Cacao, named after the plant from which it is produced, is the fruit of the tropical Theobroma cacao tree. While most commonly associated with making chocolate, cacao in its dried and roasted powder form (now called cocoa) also provides an impressive array of health benefits, making it an excellent substitute for coffee.

The concept of drinking brewed cacao for energy is not new, either. Mayans and Aztecs regarded the beans as a divine gift that worked as a powerful stimulant and aphrodisiac. We now know that the energizing capabilities of cacao are not from the gods but, rather, from a compound called theobromine.