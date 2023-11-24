Guy Fieri's Fast Hack For Flavorful Mushroom Broth

Cold days call for warm, brothy recipes. The simplicity of your favorite vegetables or meat cooked in flavorful broth creates a comforting, nourishing bowl to fuel your seasonal activities. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri has some advice for soup, stew, and sauce artists looking to capture an umami flair. He suggests swapping meat for mushrooms when making broth. This typically would require you to spend a chunk of time sauteeing and simmering the shrooms to release their juices; Fieri eliminates that process by microwaving his mushrooms in plastic.

Whether making a mushroom soup recipe or attempting to add depth of flavor to your favorite sauce or risotto, Fieri's hack is a great one to keep in your back pocket. The mushroom broth is an ideal vegan substitute for meat-based broths because it mimics their savory, meaty flavor. Mushrooms also pair well with nearly everything, and you can choose from different shroom varieties to tailor your broth to the recipe you're making.

Mushrooms with a deeper brown color will have a more pronounced umami flavor. If you're unsure where to start, shiitakes, portobellos, and creminis are fantastic choices. Plus, they're readily available in most grocery stores.