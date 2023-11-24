For The Flakiest Pie Crust, Bring Out Your Spatula

When it comes to achieving flaky pastry for your pie crust, avoiding mixing with your hands is generally recommended for several reasons. For one, the warmth from your hands can elevate the temperature of the dough, causing the fats, typically butter or shortening, to soften too much. The success of flaky pastry lies in maintaining these fats in a solid state until the dough is baked. Hand mixing can inadvertently transfer heat, jeopardizing the desired flakiness.

Hands, being a more direct and tactile tool, can also lead to overworking the dough. Overworking encourages the development of gluten, which can result in a tougher pastry rather than the delicate, flaky layers you desire. The goal is to mix the dough just enough to combine ingredients without stimulating excessive gluten formation.

For a flaky pastry, it's essential to have visible fat particles in the dough. These fat particles create pockets when they melt during baking, resulting in the characteristic flakiness. Hand mixing can inadvertently break down these fat particles, diminishing their role in creating the desired texture. Achieving a uniform distribution of fats throughout the dough is what creates the distinct layers that contribute to flakiness. Uneven mixing can lead to uneven textures in the final baked product.