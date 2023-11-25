Buffalo Wild Wings' Secret Menu Vampire Slayer Wings Combine 2 Sauces For Maximum Flavor

While Buffalo Wild Wings may have great wings, what they're really known for is all their sauces. With more than two dozen, it can take quite a few visits to the wing chain to try them all. But if you're looking to expand your flavor potential even further, it's time to head to the secret menu and check out BWW's Vampire Slayer wings.

The memorably titled preparation combines two other Buffalo Wild Wings sauces, spicy garlic buffalo sauce and parmesan garlic sauce. The combination takes its name from the classic superstition that garlic can keep away vampires, though the double dose of garlic in these wings is intense enough that even non-garlic-loving humans might be repelled, too.

The chain itself came up with the combination, along with a few other not-so-secret menu items, back in 2018. The wings were dressed as usual in the spicy garlic buffalo sauce with the parmesan garlic sauce drizzled on top. While the Vampire Slayer wings are no longer available on the chain's menu, you can achieve the same effect by adding a side of parmesan garlic sauce to your order of spicy garlic buffalo wings, either artistically topped with the sauce or all tossed together.