Buffalo Wild Wings' Secret Menu Vampire Slayer Wings Combine 2 Sauces For Maximum Flavor
While Buffalo Wild Wings may have great wings, what they're really known for is all their sauces. With more than two dozen, it can take quite a few visits to the wing chain to try them all. But if you're looking to expand your flavor potential even further, it's time to head to the secret menu and check out BWW's Vampire Slayer wings.
The memorably titled preparation combines two other Buffalo Wild Wings sauces, spicy garlic buffalo sauce and parmesan garlic sauce. The combination takes its name from the classic superstition that garlic can keep away vampires, though the double dose of garlic in these wings is intense enough that even non-garlic-loving humans might be repelled, too.
The chain itself came up with the combination, along with a few other not-so-secret menu items, back in 2018. The wings were dressed as usual in the spicy garlic buffalo sauce with the parmesan garlic sauce drizzled on top. While the Vampire Slayer wings are no longer available on the chain's menu, you can achieve the same effect by adding a side of parmesan garlic sauce to your order of spicy garlic buffalo wings, either artistically topped with the sauce or all tossed together.
Invite the Vampire Slayer into your home kitchen
If there isn't a Buffalo Wild Wings near you, or you'd just rather avoid the crowds, ambitious home cooks can slay some vampires in their own kitchen by mixing up the super garlicky sauce combination at home. Our copycat Buffalo Wild Wings Parmesan garlic wings recipe makes a great base for your vampire slayer wings, with roasted garlic, mayo, parmesan cheese, acids like apple cider vinegar and lemon juice, and spices. Meanwhile, you can purchase a store-bought bottle of BWW's Spicy Garlic buffalo sauce or try to make it yourself. It's a basic buffalo sauce kicked up a notch with garlic and a few extra spices and seasonings like dehydrated onion and molasses, which are easy enough to incorporate yourself.
Or flip the sauces by starting with your favorite garlicky buffalo wing recipe and topping your wings with a bit of parmesan garlic sauce. This double dose of garlic isn't the best choice for those who don't like or are sensitive to garlic, but vampire slaying isn't for everyone.