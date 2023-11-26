You Should Be Wary Of Restaurants That Don't Prep Until They Open

Have you ever pulled up to a restaurant or fast food place right before it opened and noticed that someone unlocks the door and turns on the lights just minutes before welcoming you in? If you have, you'd be justified in thinking that it's odd nobody is already in there preparing for a potentially busy lunch service. Food preparation, or prep, is one of the most quintessential parts of being successful in the food service industry. Setting up a mise en place can be tedious work, it takes up a lot of time, and it's repetitive, but it's key in making sure a shift goes smoothly.

There are a couple reasons why you should be wary of restaurants that don't prep until they open. The first has to do with food quality. If they don't need to prepare beforehand, that means they are either using pre-prepared ingredients that just get ripped out of plastic bags and placed into the service area, or they are reheating precooked food. Neither are what you want unless the price reflects this lack of labor. The second reason is you will inevitably end up waiting longer for your food. If the staff members are scrambling to prep in the middle of service, that's one other task they can't do toward the goal of getting your food cooked and into your hands. These small delays stack up like a mountain as busy service progresses.