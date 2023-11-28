What Does Horseradish Have To Do With Horses, Anyway?

Horseradish, both the sauce and the root from which it is made, is known for its strong and pungent flavor. It comes as little surprise, then, to learn that it was first used for medicinal purposes. Around 3500 years ago, give or take a century, the ancient Greeks used it for back pain and also as an aphrodisiac. In Biblical times it was also employed for religious purposes and today remains a part of Passover celebrations. By the late Renaissance, certain cutting-edge cooks caught on to the fact that horseradish can taste pretty good if used in the right culinary context, and by the 17th century it was not uncommon for Europeans to use it with roast meat. Bottled horseradish sauce — specifically, the Heinz brand — dates to the mid-19th century.

Throughout its long history, though, the one thing horseradish was not used for was to feed horses since the stuff is actually toxic for livestock. So why, then, is the plant named for the equines who cannot consume it? One kind of racy theory is that the root may be said to resemble a stallion's, er, male bodily parts. Not to be neigh-sayers, but that may be a bit of a stretch (no off-color meaning intended here).