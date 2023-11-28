The Grapes Used To Make Wine Aren't Your Normal Store-Bought Variety

Have you ever looked at the price tag of an expensive bottle of wine and thought: What's all the fuss? Grapes are common at the supermarket, so how can some of these bottles be so expensive when they're just made from grapes? It might come as a surprise, but the supermarket-standard varieties you're familiar with like Concord, crimson seedless, and Cotton Candy grapes aren't being used by the greatest vineyards in the world to make their wines.

On a technical level, wine grapes and table grapes for eating are not entirely of the same lineage. While both originate from the Vitis genus, their species are different. The most popular wine grapes are descended from the species Vitis vinifera, whereas most table grapes generally contain DNA from Vitis labrusca or Vitis rotundifolia, though there are some exceptions.

On a practical level, this important difference in lineage has a direct effect on their respective Brix levels — or measurement of the grapes' sugar content. Wine fermentation requires a lot of sugar for yeast to convert into alcohol, which is why wine grapes are optimal thanks to their high Brix levels of 24 to 26. Conversely, table grapes only have Brix levels of 17 to 19. These grapes contain a higher water content in their pulp, making them great to snack on, but poor for fermenting into wine due to how little residual sugar would be left to balance the final product.