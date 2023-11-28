In-N-Out Burger Vs McDonald's Beef: Everything You Need To Know

Both McDonald's and In-N-Out have dedicated fans who love the chains' burgers. Some people will always choose one over the other when they want to get something to eat. But what do you do when you're in a group where a few want McDonald's and others want In-N-Out? If you want to go to the place that will likely have the better burgers, how do you decide? Simply going by personal taste can be tricky as perceptions can be wildly different between people, and those who like one chain could have a very low opinion of the other.

It's better to look at how the patties are produced and what you can expect when you get them. Let's see what they have in common and what differs between them as that information could help your group settle on a restaurant. It's possible one will be the winner, and it's also possible that it'll be a toss-up. But there's only one way to find out, so here's everything you need to know about the beef at McDonald's and In-N-Out.