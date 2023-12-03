Martha Stewart's Trick For Bringing Parmesan Cheese Back To Life

What would we do without domestic diva Martha Stewart bringing us solutions to problems we never knew we had? One such tip is how to soften up parmesan cheese once it gets hard. Yes, parmesan is a hard, dry cheese to begin with, which means it lasts for a good few months in the fridge. True, the longer it's in there, the harder and dryer it can get, but the great — or rather, grate — thing about it is, you can still use a microplane or the small side of a box grater to render it usable. Even if the cheese develops a few blue spots, it's safe to just cut off the moldy bits.

Still, if you're the type of person to always ask yourself WWMSD, we'll tell you: Martha Stewart, who is particularly picky about her parmesan, will spring into action when confronted with a block of dried-out cheese. What she'll do is wrap it in a wet piece of cheesecloth (at last, this fabric gets a chance to live up to his name!) and then cover the whole thing in plastic wrap. After the wrapped cheese spends a few hours in her refrigerator, it should be somewhat moister than before. If you choose to follow suit, you may not find this tip to be a money-saver because, as previously pointed out, there's no need to toss dry parmesan, but it might save you a few knuckle scrapes since softer cheese is admittedly easier to grate.