David Rose Names The Biggest Mistake People Are Making With Prime Rib - Exclusive

Prime rib is usually made for a special occasion — so you'll want to make sure you get it right the first time around. Like most roasts, it's easy to overcook it or underseason the meat. That's why Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose is sharing his roast-cooking tips this holiday season to make sure that everyone's taste buds are happy (and to help home cooks avoid the inevitable kitchen mishaps this year). In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Rose explained that the thawing process is where the biggest prime rib mistake lies.

According to the FDA, fresh roasts can be left in the refrigerator for three to five days or four to 12 months in the freezer. Once you take it out of the freezer in preparation for cooking, though, you'll want to follow Rose's advice. "Whenever you're doing the prime rib roast, with any large roast or large birds, you want to allow adequate time for it to thaw in the fridge," he said. As he explained, without the proper thaw time, your roast likely won't turn out as well as you'd hoped.