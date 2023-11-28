Even LongHorn Steakhouse Is Getting In On The ASMR Trend Now

For people who have trouble reducing stress or falling asleep, autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) can be life-changing. Defined by the Sleep Foundation as "a relaxing sensation across the scalp or spine in response to soft sounds," ASMR started with sounds like rain falling, leaves crunching, voices whispering, or the sound of a fan. But somewhere along the way celebrities got involved, and we got ASMR videos of chef Padma Lakshmi eating tomato toast, and the Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's pancake prep.

But things have changed a lot since those first, innocent ASMR videos. As explained in a press release shared with Mashed, LongHorn Steakhouse is here to provide the next logical step: Steak ASMR. Available on Spotify, YouTube, and on the LongHorn Steakhouse website, the videos range in length from four minutes to over an hour, with a suggestion from LongHorn that the longer videos replace the hum-drum fireplace Yule Log so many families put on as background noise.

Steak and ASMR enthusiasts can listen to the glorious sounds of sizzling steak, ribeye, and LongHorn specialty Flo's Filet. Can't decide which you want to drool or relax over? A Legendary Steaks" montage video containing all the different varieties is also available for those who need all the visuals.