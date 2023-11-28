Did Costco Alter Kirkland Butter's Water Content? Reddit Says Yes

For avid bakers, the pressure to perform is never higher than it is around the holidays when the entire family expects your famously perfect pie. Because baking is an art form that allows little room for error, many home cooks rely on specific products that, through personal experience, have proven to work well with their tried and true recipes. So, when several holiday recipes went awry after Costco's Kirkland Signature Salted Butter was added to the mix, it prompted many loyal customers on Reddit to question whether the butter had undergone a recent change.

"My mom and I have been Costco 'blue box' salted butter loyalists for some time," one shopper wrote on a Costco subreddit. Despite hearing that a fellow baker on TikTok had a disappointing experience using the butter in a recipe that had successfully incorporated it for years, the Reddit user admits they didn't think much of the TikToker's accusations until the Kirkland brand butter derailed their own Thanksgiving pie plans.

After making two batches of "crumbly" pie dough that was impossible to roll out, the Reddit user says they went to the store and purchased a different brand of butter to see if it solved their problem. "Went to store got different butter ... and what do you know ... [the] same recipe, worked again," the confused Reddit user adds. "Something changed with their butter. Did anyone else have issues over the holidays with the butter?"