What, Exactly, Is A Corkage Fee?

Many of us love a delicious glass of wine or a nice, cold beer with dinner, especially when eating out or celebrating a special occasion. Luckily, BYOB ("bring your own bottle") policies often make this possible, even at restaurants that don't serve alcohol or have a liquor license. Likewise, they can allow you to enjoy a special type of drink or bottle you've been looking forward to. But those who choose to pair their meal with a bottle of wine or beer brought from elsewhere may find themselves paying the restaurant for the privilege in the form of a corkage fee.

In the simplest terms, a corkage fee is any amount a restaurant charges to permit diners to enjoy outside alcohol at their table. In theory, this helps cover some of the restaurant's costs related to this service, such as uncorking the bottle (hence the name), providing and cleaning glassware, refilling drinks, and chilling the bottle, if necessary.

In most cases, the corkage fee is between $10 and $40, an often modest expense compared to the overall meal and the amount corresponding drinks would have cost. However, it can be significantly more at high-end establishments, so ask before making your BYOB plans.