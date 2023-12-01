Finish Air Fryer Frozen Egg Rolls On Higher Heat For More Crunch

Plenty of us love picking up a box of frozen egg rolls whenever we're out grocery shopping. Most people don't know a simple hack that can make this classic appetizer even more delicious, though. The trick is to heat the egg rolls in the air fryer and raise the temperature at the end. This will make the egg rolls' exterior crispy and leave you with appetizers that are even better than takeout at a lower price.

When it comes to frozen appetizers like egg rolls, the best method of heating them eludes many. Baking them in the oven often takes too much time and effort while microwaving them will leave your snack with a soft and soggy outside. The air fryer is the perfect solution for foods that fall into this category as it's quick and easy to use and can crisp things up perfectly. Even so, some things don't come out of the air fryer quite as crispy as we'd like. If your instinct is to leave them in longer or raise the temperature, you're definitely not alone. The real key to perfectly crispy egg rolls is changing the temperature while they've already been cooking.