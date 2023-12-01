Finish Air Fryer Frozen Egg Rolls On Higher Heat For More Crunch
Plenty of us love picking up a box of frozen egg rolls whenever we're out grocery shopping. Most people don't know a simple hack that can make this classic appetizer even more delicious, though. The trick is to heat the egg rolls in the air fryer and raise the temperature at the end. This will make the egg rolls' exterior crispy and leave you with appetizers that are even better than takeout at a lower price.
When it comes to frozen appetizers like egg rolls, the best method of heating them eludes many. Baking them in the oven often takes too much time and effort while microwaving them will leave your snack with a soft and soggy outside. The air fryer is the perfect solution for foods that fall into this category as it's quick and easy to use and can crisp things up perfectly. Even so, some things don't come out of the air fryer quite as crispy as we'd like. If your instinct is to leave them in longer or raise the temperature, you're definitely not alone. The real key to perfectly crispy egg rolls is changing the temperature while they've already been cooking.
The simple key to perfectly prepped frozen egg rolls every time
For starters, there's no need to thaw your frozen egg rolls before popping them in the air fryer. Just lay the frozen egg rolls out in one layer once your air fryer is preheated. You don't need to spray or add oil to the fryer before adding your egg rolls. You can preheat the air fryer to somewhere around 340 degrees Fahrenheit or whatever temperature the packaging calls for. Be sure to set a timer and heat the egg rolls for around 10 minutes then flip each of the egg rolls over. Once you've flipped your egg rolls, turn up the heat on the air fryer to around 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Cook them for anywhere between two and five minutes depending on your preferred level of crispiness.
Once you've removed your egg rolls from the air fryer, you can let them cool for a few minutes. Serve them with sweet and sour sauce or soy sauce for dipping. With just a simple change in temperature, you'll take your egg rolls from tasting like something straight out of the freezer section to an appetizer from your favorite takeout spot.