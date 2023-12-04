Add Egg To Soften Up Tough Leftover Pasta

We've all been there. You have some leftover pasta in the fridge, and it was delicious last night, but today, it's not looking too good. Leftover pasta is one of life's inevitabilities, and to be fair, it's one we're very happy about. Still, knowing how to reheat leftovers in the best possible way is something we all must strive for. Luckily, there's a great way to save leftover pasta that you've probably never heard about, and all it requires is one key ingredient you may already have in your fridge — an egg.

Cracking a single raw egg into your leftover pasta before reheating it may sound unusual, but it will keep your meal from becoming gummy and tough, thanks to the addition of this fresh, liquidy food. And while microwaving often seems like the easiest way to reheat leftovers, for this method, frying will add new life to your pasta, because it allows you to stir the egg and pasta together while they cook. It's a much better way to give leftovers a perfectly even temperature and refreshed texture.