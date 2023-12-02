Why Frozen Drinks May Not Be The Best Option To Order At The Bar

When you're on the beach or poolside on a hot day (or just want to feel like you are), a frozen cocktail can hit the spot. A favorite drink for many, they're sweet, potent, and, most importantly, cold. But there are a few reasons why you may want to reconsider your order the next time you're at the bar.

The most significant concern is what, exactly, is included in a typical frozen drink. They're usually packed with mixers, juices, sweeteners, and other preservatives and additives to create the flavor and consistency drinkers desire. This means plenty of added sugar, which is not great for your body.

Meanwhile, the sweetness can mask the taste of hefty amounts of alcohol, making it easy to overindulge without realizing it. While it's a common myth that the sugar in frozen cocktails and other mixed drinks leaves you feeling worse the following day, they do typically provide less hydration, which can worsen hangovers if you're not careful.