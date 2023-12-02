Why Frozen Drinks May Not Be The Best Option To Order At The Bar
When you're on the beach or poolside on a hot day (or just want to feel like you are), a frozen cocktail can hit the spot. A favorite drink for many, they're sweet, potent, and, most importantly, cold. But there are a few reasons why you may want to reconsider your order the next time you're at the bar.
The most significant concern is what, exactly, is included in a typical frozen drink. They're usually packed with mixers, juices, sweeteners, and other preservatives and additives to create the flavor and consistency drinkers desire. This means plenty of added sugar, which is not great for your body.
Meanwhile, the sweetness can mask the taste of hefty amounts of alcohol, making it easy to overindulge without realizing it. While it's a common myth that the sugar in frozen cocktails and other mixed drinks leaves you feeling worse the following day, they do typically provide less hydration, which can worsen hangovers if you're not careful.
More concerns than just sugar and alcohol
It's particularly advisable to avoid frozen cocktails that have been premade and are simply spinning in frozen drink machines for who knows how long. It's the same reason you should never get a slushie at a gas station: these machines can be a breeding ground for potentially dangerous bacteria thanks to the moist environment and plenty of sugar for bacteria to feed on. It's impossible to know whether a given bar is keeping its machines clean, and the risk of E. coli, norovirus, legionella, salmonella, and other harmful interlopers getting you sick (or worse) is just too high to risk.
Rather than ordering out, lovers of frozen cocktails can easily make them at home with little more than their usual ingredients, some ice, and a blender. Mashed's frozen margarita cocktail recipe comes together in just five minutes. Imbibing at home allows you to control the level of sweetness and alcohol and ensure your drink is prepared in a sanitary way — not to mention it costs far less than a similar cocktail at a bar.