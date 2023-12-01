The Step You Can't Skip When Making Your Split Pea Soup

Cold weather always means soup season, and one of the best soup recipes to make at home is split pea. Peas are an excellent source of plant-based protein and fiber — a great food choice for vegetarians and meat-eaters alike. And despite being vegetable-heavy, split pea soup is thick, creamy, and will keep you full for a long time.

Mashed recipe developer Maren Epstein knows the power that the tiny green vegetable wields and developed a split pea soup recipe that can easily become a new seasonal favorite. When working with dried peas, however, there's one step you can never skip: It's necessary to manually sort through dried peas to catch any tiny stones that made their way into the package — especially before they accidentally end up in your mouth. Epstein recommends spreading the split peas out over a parchment-lined baking sheet, as it's easier to spot a stone in the mix when the peas are laid out in a single layer rather than piled up in a bag or bowl. Then, just thoroughly rinse your peas in a strainer, and they'll be ready to cook.