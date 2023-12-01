Why David Rose Wants You To Make A Deconstructed Beef Wellington Instead Of The Real Thing - Exclusive

No, you don't have to make a beef Wellington Gordon Ramsay style for it to come out delicious. Beef Wellington has a reputation of being a tough dish to perfect, but according to Omaha Steaks executive chef David Rose, it's the preparation of the dish that's the key to perfection. "It's not a lot of steps, but you've got to make sure that you have the correct steps along the way," he told Mashed in an exclusive interview.

The popular British dish consists of a trimmed beef tenderloin, mushrooms, Dijon mustard, prosciutto, puff pastry, shallot, egg and more. If you aren't able to carve out time to dish out the infamous beef Wellington, then Rose has a tasty solution for you: "If anything, you could have all those flavors of a beef Wellington — the duxelles, which is the minced mushrooms, shallots, garlic, those fresh herbs in there — you could do that."