Don't Make The Mistake Of Cooking Eggplant In Too Much Fat

Eggplant is an underrated star in cuisine all around the world, from Italy and the Mediterranean to the Middle East and South Asia. But the unique aspects of this meaty, mild, earthy vegetable mean you've got to exercise a bit of caution when cooking it. Otherwise, you may suffer from a common error involving the fat you're using to cook it.

This easy-to-make mistake is simple: using too much fat. While you'll need some butter or oil to help the eggplant cook properly, the risk comes from how readily the vegetable absorbs it. Raw eggplant can act like a sponge, soaking in prodigious amounts of fat and leaving your pan looking dry. Some see this and add additional oil and butter beyond what the recipe calls for. But this causes an extra-greasy, unpleasant texture in the final product that can also dramatically increase the calories.

Instead, you should trust your recipe and stick to the prescribed amount of oil, even if it seems to soak into the eggplant too quickly. Cook as directed and be mindful of your heat, and you'll end up with a delicious, perfectly tender, not-too-oily final product.