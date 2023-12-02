Appetizer Trees Are The Best Way To Spread Holiday Cheer

With feasts and festivities around every corner, the holiday season is full of meal-centric celebrations where building the perfect charcuterie board for guests to savor is always a winning appetizer idea. Some clever party hosts will set up their board to look like a Christmas tree, using all manner of colorful fruits, savory meats, and fancy cheeses to decorate it with. Without a doubt, there are those party planners out there who enjoy going all out when it comes to organizing their next big bash. If that sounds like you, then maybe you'd like to turn your Christmas charcuterie board into a three-dimensional spectacle that your friends and family can marvel at before digging in.

If you've never seen an appetizer Christmas tree, you're in for a treat. These are far from your average snack board, but you can still be just as creative when it comes to deciding what foods to include. These eye-catching holiday centerpieces can either look like towering food sculptures or can be made into several smaller trees that fit just right on dinner tables. The simplest way to make the Christmas tree-shaped base is to grab a white Styrofoam tree cone from a craft store and wrap it in tin foil, which works best for appetizer trees both big and small. If you don't have access to them, you can even use hardy fruits like the core of a pineapple to support its structure.